Govt Proposes Stricter Biosecurity Rules on Feeding Food Waste to Pigs

In a move aimed at bolstering New Zealand’s biosecurity measures, the government has announced plans to strengthen regulations surrounding the feeding of food waste to pigs. This initiative, spearheaded by Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard, is part of an ongoing effort to shield the country’s agricultural sector from the devastating impacts of exotic animal diseases such as foot and mouth disease (FMD) and African swine fever.

“Feeding untreated meat waste, commonly referred to as ‘swill,’ to pigs poses a significant biosecurity risk,” said Minister Hoggard. “Diseases like FMD could enter our food supply chain and result in catastrophic consequences for New Zealand’s economy. A single outbreak could cost the country billions and severely impact farmers, rural businesses, and our vital export markets.”

Strengthening Biosecurity Measures

The Biosecurity (Meat and Food Waste for Pigs) Regulations 2005 were originally introduced following the 2001 FMD outbreak in the United Kingdom. That outbreak, which led to the culling of millions of animals and extensive economic losses, was believed to have originated from pigs consuming untreated meat waste. Under current New Zealand regulations, anyone feeding food waste to pigs must treat meat-containing waste by heating it to at least 100°C for one hour to eliminate potential disease-causing pathogens.

However, the government has acknowledged challenges in both compliance and enforcement. “We’ve heard from stakeholders that the regulations can be confusing, making it difficult for those who need to follow them,” Minister Hoggard stated. “Additionally, it is hard for the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to verify whether food waste has been properly treated, which makes enforcement complex.”

Economic Risks of an Outbreak

Biosecurity modeling has revealed that an outbreak of FMD in New Zealand would be devastating. A confirmed case would likely lead to the immediate suspension of most animal product exports, resulting in an estimated loss of $14.3 billion annually. This would have severe ramifications for farmers, meat processors, and supply chain businesses that depend on international markets. Furthermore, the reputational damage could take years to recover from, with long-term consequences for consumer confidence and trade relations.

Proposed Changes and Public Consultation

The government has opened a consultation period to gather public and industry feedback on four proposed options for updating the regulations. These include:

Maintaining the status quo – continuing to require that food waste containing meat, or that has been in contact with meat, be treated before being fed to pigs. Banning the feeding of meat-containing food waste to pigs – this would prohibit the practice altogether, eliminating any risk of contaminated meat products reaching pigs. Requiring food waste producers to treat food waste before distribution – shifting the responsibility upstream to ensure that all food waste intended for pigs is treated at the source before being distributed. Prohibiting the feeding of any food waste to pigs – implementing a complete ban on feeding any form of food waste to pigs to remove all potential disease risks.

The consultation process will run until Sunday, April 27, 2025, and the government is encouraging pig owners, farmers, and all other affected stakeholders to provide input.

Weighing the Impact

The proposed changes have prompted discussions within the farming community and the broader agriculture sector. While some stakeholders support stricter regulations to safeguard the industry, others are concerned about the cost implications and potential waste management challenges.

Critics argue that a complete ban on food waste feeding would not only increase feed costs for pig farmers but also create additional food disposal issues. Some suggest that enhanced education and clearer enforcement mechanisms might be a more balanced approach rather than outright prohibition.

MPI is keen to hear feedback on the practicality, anticipated benefits, and potential costs of each option. The ministry aims to develop a final set of regulations that are evidence-based, enforceable, and practical for all involved parties.

How to Have Your Say

New Zealanders, particularly those in the agricultural sector, are encouraged to review the discussion document and submit their views before the deadline. The consultation document and submission details can be found on the MPI website.

With biosecurity being a key pillar of New Zealand’s economic and agricultural stability, the government’s initiative underscores the importance of proactive measures in protecting the nation’s livestock and global trade reputation.