Tragedy Strikes KM Sugar Mill: Water Tank Collapse Claims Life

A tragic event unfolded at the KM Sugar Mill located in Uttar Pradesh's Purakalandar area, as reported by local officials on Tuesday.

An overhead water tank, with a capacity of 40,000 litres, unexpectedly collapsed, entangling three workers in its descent.

Regrettably, Pravesh Rawat, aged 40, was killed instantly, while two companions, Nand Kumar Pandey, 46, and Vinod Kumar, 30, suffered serious injuries and were immediately transported to a district hospital for medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)