Tragedy Strikes KM Sugar Mill: Water Tank Collapse Claims Life
A catastrophic incident occurred at KM Sugar Mill in Purakalandar, Uttar Pradesh, when a 40,000-litre overhead water tank collapsed. The accident resulted in the death of a labourer, Pravesh Rawat, and left two others, Nand Kumar Pandey and Vinod Kumar, severely injured and hospitalized.
A tragic event unfolded at the KM Sugar Mill located in Uttar Pradesh's Purakalandar area, as reported by local officials on Tuesday.
An overhead water tank, with a capacity of 40,000 litres, unexpectedly collapsed, entangling three workers in its descent.
Regrettably, Pravesh Rawat, aged 40, was killed instantly, while two companions, Nand Kumar Pandey, 46, and Vinod Kumar, 30, suffered serious injuries and were immediately transported to a district hospital for medical care.
