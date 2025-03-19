Odisha's Heatwave Battle: CM Majhi's Action Plan

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has taken decisive steps to address the intense heatwave conditions plaguing the state, urging officials to ensure uninterrupted power during critical hours.

During a high-level review meeting, Majhi emphasized the need for vigilance against power outages and directed energy department authorities to avoid any unannounced cuts. He further instructed the departments to develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) for schools and Anganwadi centers to ensure safety amid the rising temperatures.

Majhi, joined by district collectors and secretaries from urban development and health departments, highlighted the early onset of summer, with several areas experiencing temperatures above 40°C. Preparedness plans include providing adequate drinking water, shade at urban traffic stops and rural bus stands, and public awareness campaigns to mitigate heatwave effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)