Daring Tunnel Rescue: Race Against Time to Save Trapped Workers

The rapid-paced search operation for seven trapped individuals in the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel intensified on Wednesday, targeting specific locations thought to hold human presence.

Authorities are using ultra thermal cutters to remove parts of the Tunnel Boring Machine obstructing excavation at the designated 'D1, D2' areas, while excavators and conveyor belts manage soil displacement. Efforts are also being made to restore loco train operations up to the affected zones.

Led by State Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, the search team includes personnel from the NDRF, SDRF, and other experts. The body of TBM operator Gurpreet Singh was recently recovered and handed over to his family. The February collapse trapped eight, with seven still missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)