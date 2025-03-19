Left Menu

Daring Tunnel Rescue: Race Against Time to Save Trapped Workers

A search operation is underway to rescue seven individuals trapped in a partially collapsed SLBC tunnel. Using advanced equipment, including ultra thermal cutters and excavators, rescue teams are removing debris while working continuously to locate the missing people. One body has been recovered, while seven remain unaccounted for.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The rapid-paced search operation for seven trapped individuals in the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel intensified on Wednesday, targeting specific locations thought to hold human presence.

Authorities are using ultra thermal cutters to remove parts of the Tunnel Boring Machine obstructing excavation at the designated 'D1, D2' areas, while excavators and conveyor belts manage soil displacement. Efforts are also being made to restore loco train operations up to the affected zones.

Led by State Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, the search team includes personnel from the NDRF, SDRF, and other experts. The body of TBM operator Gurpreet Singh was recently recovered and handed over to his family. The February collapse trapped eight, with seven still missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

