Inferno Engulfs Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Market
A fire erupted in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, Maharashtra, damaging nearly 20 shops in a market. The blaze broke out early Thursday morning in Azad Chowk's Central Naka area. Firefighters from the local department and additional engines from surrounding industries responded. No casualties were reported, with efforts ongoing to contain the fire.
A fire erupted in the bustling market of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, on Thursday morning, damaging nearly 20 shops.
The blaze, which started around 5 am in Central Naka, Azad Chowk, primarily affected furniture stores. Luckily, no casualties were reported.
Firefighters quickly responded; six engines were initially dispatched, followed by support from the MIDC and Garware Industries. Authorities continue investigating the fire's cause, working tirelessly to extinguish the remaining flames.
