Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Market

A fire erupted in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, Maharashtra, damaging nearly 20 shops in a market. The blaze broke out early Thursday morning in Azad Chowk's Central Naka area. Firefighters from the local department and additional engines from surrounding industries responded. No casualties were reported, with efforts ongoing to contain the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 20-03-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 09:25 IST
Inferno Engulfs Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in the bustling market of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, on Thursday morning, damaging nearly 20 shops.

The blaze, which started around 5 am in Central Naka, Azad Chowk, primarily affected furniture stores. Luckily, no casualties were reported.

Firefighters quickly responded; six engines were initially dispatched, followed by support from the MIDC and Garware Industries. Authorities continue investigating the fire's cause, working tirelessly to extinguish the remaining flames.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025