Kerala's K-Rail Project: No Restrictions on Land Transactions Assures Minister

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan reassured there are no land transaction restrictions for the K-Rail project. Despite this, opposition argues the land remains unsellable. Public protests and political opposition have delayed the 530-km railway line. A rehabilitation package is planned for those affected by Kannur airport expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-03-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 11:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan assured the Assembly that the purchase, sale, or pledging of land is unrestricted in areas slated for the K-Rail SilverLine project.

Despite Rajan's reassurances, opposition figures like Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan argue that land transactions remain problematic due to the lack of formal governmental notifications regarding the project.

In response to various concerns, including public opposition and unresolved governmental approvals, the minister highlighted ongoing efforts to expedite procedures and ensure a special rehabilitation package for those affected by the Kannur airport expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

