Mystery of the Musky Rat-Kangaroo: Unraveling Australia's Hopping Legacy

In the lush, remnant rainforests of coastal far-north Queensland, bushwalkers may spot a rare marsupial, the musky rat-kangaroo, an elusive creature weighing only 500 grams and reminiscent of a potoroo.

New research highlights this diminutive marsupial as the only living macropodoid that doesn't hop, offering a glimpse into the evolutionary past of kangaroo locomotion. Currently, it's the last surviving member of its ancient family lineage, believed to resemble early kangaroo ancestors.

Through detailed gait analysis, scientists observed that muskies use a unique bound gait, distinct from other marsupials. The study unlocks potential clues to how iconic kangaroo hopping evolved, from four-legged movement to efficient bipedalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)