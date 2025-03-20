Left Menu

Global South Steps Up as Climate Leadership Shifts

The Global South, exemplified by countries like India and Brazil, is positioned to lead the climate change battle as developed nations fall short. COP30 President André Correa do Lago emphasizes the need for solutions rooted in strong institutions and scientific expertise, alongside multilateral cooperation and effective communication strategies.

Updated: 20-03-2025 19:03 IST
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, the Global South, with countries like India and Brazil at the forefront, is stepping up to lead the global fight against climate change. The shift in leadership comes as developed nations fail to meet their commitments, according to André Correa do Lago, President of COP30.

Speaking at a press conference in India, Correa do Lago explained that Brazil and India, boasting both scientific expertise and strong institutions, are uniquely equipped to take on this challenge. He criticized the developed nations for not providing the financial support and accelerated emission reductions they promised, emphasizing a new leadership role for the Global South.

Correa do Lago also highlighted Brazil's new climate initiative, which integrates economic development with climate objectives to attract international investments. This, he argues, along with improved communication and strengthened multilateralism, will be key priorities as Brazil and India push for more robust global action against climate change.

