Tragedy Strikes in Lohardaga: Lightning Claims Life

A devastating lightning strike in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district claimed the life of one individual and injured three others, police reported on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred near Jamri pond in the Kudu police station area. Tulu Oraon, the deceased, was cycling home in Jamri village when the lightning struck.

Arjun Oraon, who was with him, sustained minor injuries. Meanwhile, a motorcyclist and a pedestrian were also injured and are receiving treatment at the local community health center.

