Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Lohardaga: Lightning Claims Life

A tragic lightning strike in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district resulted in one death and injuries to three others. The deceased, Tulu Oraon, was cycling home when struck. His companion suffered minor injuries, while a motorcyclist and a pedestrian were also hurt, according to police reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lohardaga | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Lohardaga: Lightning Claims Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating lightning strike in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district claimed the life of one individual and injured three others, police reported on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred near Jamri pond in the Kudu police station area. Tulu Oraon, the deceased, was cycling home in Jamri village when the lightning struck.

Arjun Oraon, who was with him, sustained minor injuries. Meanwhile, a motorcyclist and a pedestrian were also injured and are receiving treatment at the local community health center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025