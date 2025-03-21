Seismic Surprise in Natanz: Earthquake Near Key Nuclear Site Raises Alarms

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Friday in the Natanz area of central Iran's Isfahan province, raising concerns due to its proximity to a crucial nuclear facility in the region. Local media reported the quake, emphasizing its potential implications.

Although early assessments indicated no casualties, the tremor reportedly caused some damage to residential windows in several nearby villages. The extent of any potential damage to the Natanz nuclear site remains unclear at this time.

The incident has highlighted the vulnerabilities of significant infrastructure to natural events, underlining the need for continuous and thorough safety assessments at sensitive sites within seismically active regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)