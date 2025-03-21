Mumbai Road Scandal: Allegations and Actions

Amid rising frustrations, legislators from both the ruling BJP and the opposition have criticized the BMC for the poor quality of the ongoing road concretisation efforts in Mumbai. Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has announced a meeting next week to deliberate on the issues plaguing the project.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar brought the issue to the fore during the assembly's Question Hour, highlighting past initiatives by former chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis aimed at eradicating potholes. However, he lamented the lack of effective implementation by the civic body.

Speaker Narwekar proposed exploring an inquiry into the project's sluggish progress and quality issues. Minister Uday Samant assured that the concerns will be relayed to the deputy chief minister, while the opposition proposed forming a legislative committee to address the challenges. Show-cause notices have been issued to 91 BMC engineers linked to the Rs 6,632 crore initiative.

