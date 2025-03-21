Innovative Irrigation: HDFC Bank's Parivartan Boosts Water Access with Ice Stupas

HDFC Bank, through its CSR initiative Parivartan, is transforming Indian agriculture by bringing two lakh acres of unirrigated land under irrigation. The bank's efforts align with global and domestic strategies to combat climate change and safeguard vital water resources.

A statement released on Friday highlighted the bank's commitment to water conservation through watershed development, rainwater harvesting, and improving irrigation systems. These measures are expected to enhance water access for farmers and mitigate water scarcity by March 31, 2025.

Innovations such as drone-based irrigation and Ice Stupas are being deployed for precision watering, reducing consumption and crop damage. Especially in Ladakh, affected by climate change, Ice Stupas provide a reliable water source, demonstrating effective solutions for water management and climate adaptation.

(With inputs from agencies.)