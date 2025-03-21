Earthquake Shakes Natanz: Historic Caravanserai Damaged, Nuclear Site Unaffected

A magnitude 5 earthquake rattled the Natanz area in central Iran on Friday, causing concern due to the proximity of a crucial nuclear site. However, according to Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, the facility remains unaffected by the seismic activity.

Spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi reassured the public via state media, emphasizing that the Natanz nuclear facility is robustly designed to withstand even stronger earthquakes. This assurance comes as a relief to many, given the strategic importance of the site.

State media reports indicate no casualties resulted from the tremors. Nonetheless, the earthquake caused substantial damage to a historic caravanserai within Natanz's old bazaar, flattening the ancient structure and impacting several aged buildings.

