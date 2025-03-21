Left Menu

Earthquake Shakes Natanz: Historic Caravanserai Damaged, Nuclear Site Unaffected

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Natanz, Iran, near a key nuclear site, but the facility remains unaffected. The quake, however, caused damage to a historic caravanserai and older buildings in the area. No casualties have been reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 5 earthquake rattled the Natanz area in central Iran on Friday, causing concern due to the proximity of a crucial nuclear site. However, according to Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, the facility remains unaffected by the seismic activity.

Spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi reassured the public via state media, emphasizing that the Natanz nuclear facility is robustly designed to withstand even stronger earthquakes. This assurance comes as a relief to many, given the strategic importance of the site.

State media reports indicate no casualties resulted from the tremors. Nonetheless, the earthquake caused substantial damage to a historic caravanserai within Natanz's old bazaar, flattening the ancient structure and impacting several aged buildings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

