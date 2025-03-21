Left Menu

India Poised to Lead Global Bio-Revolution with Private Sector Boost

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh urges increased private sector investment in India's bio-economy, which has grown 16-fold in the past decade. Launching the 'Bio Saarthi' mentorship initiative for biotech startups, Singh emphasizes the need for private sector integration to drive innovation and global success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:20 IST
India Poised to Lead Global Bio-Revolution with Private Sector Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday called for increased private sector investment in the bio-economy, highlighting its significant growth over the last decade. Speaking at an event celebrating the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council's anniversary, Singh emphasized the need to integrate private contributions to further advance the sector.

Singh announced the launch of 'Bio Saarthi,' a global mentorship program aimed at guiding biotech startups. This initiative seeks to bolster India's biotech ecosystem by fostering innovation and enhancing partnerships between industry and academia. India's biotech startup landscape has expanded from 50 startups a decade ago to over 10,075 today, demonstrating robust industry growth.

The India Bio-Economy Report 2025, released at the event, revealed a 17.9% growth in the sector over the last four years, with a current valuation exceeding USD 165 billion. Minister Singh stated that the government is committed to supporting the bio-based industries, with research expenditure more than doubling in the past decade, signaling a strong push for scientific advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025