India Poised to Lead Global Bio-Revolution with Private Sector Boost

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday called for increased private sector investment in the bio-economy, highlighting its significant growth over the last decade. Speaking at an event celebrating the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council's anniversary, Singh emphasized the need to integrate private contributions to further advance the sector.

Singh announced the launch of 'Bio Saarthi,' a global mentorship program aimed at guiding biotech startups. This initiative seeks to bolster India's biotech ecosystem by fostering innovation and enhancing partnerships between industry and academia. India's biotech startup landscape has expanded from 50 startups a decade ago to over 10,075 today, demonstrating robust industry growth.

The India Bio-Economy Report 2025, released at the event, revealed a 17.9% growth in the sector over the last four years, with a current valuation exceeding USD 165 billion. Minister Singh stated that the government is committed to supporting the bio-based industries, with research expenditure more than doubling in the past decade, signaling a strong push for scientific advancement.

