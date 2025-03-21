Left Menu

Saving the Sea's Future: Olive Ridley Turtle Conservation Triumph

Over 1,700 baby olive ridley turtles were safely released into the sea from Azhikode Beach. This conservation effort, led by the Malappuram Social Forestry Division, aims to support survival of the endangered species and raise awareness about environmental conservation during International Forest Day celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant conservation effort, over 1,700 baby olive ridley turtles were successfully released into the sea from a hatchery at Azhikode Beach, Ponnani, as part of International Forest Day celebrations.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Malappuram Social Forestry Division along with Ponnani Municipality and the Coastal Police, was inaugurated by Deputy Conservator of Forests K A Muhammad Sainul Abideen.

The conservation project underscores the importance of preserving marine life and aims to support the endangered olive ridley turtles, who face threats from predators and human activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

