Saving the Sea's Future: Olive Ridley Turtle Conservation Triumph

In a significant conservation effort, over 1,700 baby olive ridley turtles were successfully released into the sea from a hatchery at Azhikode Beach, Ponnani, as part of International Forest Day celebrations.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Malappuram Social Forestry Division along with Ponnani Municipality and the Coastal Police, was inaugurated by Deputy Conservator of Forests K A Muhammad Sainul Abideen.

The conservation project underscores the importance of preserving marine life and aims to support the endangered olive ridley turtles, who face threats from predators and human activities.

