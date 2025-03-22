Left Menu

Fierce Blaze in Srinagar Leaves 11 Families Homeless

A destructive fire in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, ravaged at least eight homes on Saturday, rendering 11 families homeless. Thankfully, no lives were lost. The fire began in a house in Shaheed Gunj and quickly spread to neighboring homes. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:51 IST
Fierce Blaze in Srinagar Leaves 11 Families Homeless
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire swept through Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday, leaving 11 families without homes. In a narrow escape, no fatalities were reported despite the extensive property damage.

The fire erupted in the morning in a residence in the Shaheed Gunj area, quickly engulfing nearby houses due to the congested layout of the neighborhood.

The inferno consumed at least eight houses, according to officials. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025