Fierce Blaze in Srinagar Leaves 11 Families Homeless
A destructive fire in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, ravaged at least eight homes on Saturday, rendering 11 families homeless. Thankfully, no lives were lost. The fire began in a house in Shaheed Gunj and quickly spread to neighboring homes. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.
A devastating fire swept through Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday, leaving 11 families without homes. In a narrow escape, no fatalities were reported despite the extensive property damage.
The fire erupted in the morning in a residence in the Shaheed Gunj area, quickly engulfing nearby houses due to the congested layout of the neighborhood.
The inferno consumed at least eight houses, according to officials. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the blaze.
