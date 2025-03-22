Fierce Blaze in Srinagar Leaves 11 Families Homeless

A devastating fire swept through Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday, leaving 11 families without homes. In a narrow escape, no fatalities were reported despite the extensive property damage.

The fire erupted in the morning in a residence in the Shaheed Gunj area, quickly engulfing nearby houses due to the congested layout of the neighborhood.

The inferno consumed at least eight houses, according to officials. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)