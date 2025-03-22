Left Menu

Deadly Wildfires Ravage South Korea: Firefighters Sacrifice Lives Amidst Blazing Battle

Two firefighters lost their lives, and hundreds were evacuated across South Korea due to wildfires fueled by dry winds. Emergency response efforts are hindered by challenging terrain and strong winds, with multiple areas declared disaster zones. Authorities are intensively battling the widespread blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Two firefighters have tragically died in South Korea as the nation battles more than 30 wildfires driven by dry winds. Hundreds were forced from their homes, with emergency workers grappling to control flames across southeastern regions, particularly in Sancheong County and Uiseong.

The fierce flames, accentuated by strong winds, trapped some emergency personnel, resulting in not only fatalities but also injuries. Efforts to contain the fires are further challenged by the region's rugged landscape, with only 35 percent of Sancheong's blaze under control despite significant deployment of resources.

National authorities declared disaster zones in affected areas, promising an all-out response. The fires prompted infrastructure disruptions, including road closures in southeastern provinces, while other regions, from Chungcheong to Jeolla, also reported wildfires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

