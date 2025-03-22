Scientists Race Against Time to Preserve Alpine Glaciers

Efforts to save the largest glacier in the Alps are underway, with Swiss scientists stating that some preservation might be possible if global warming remains under a two-degree Celsius increase. However, a United Nations report highlights accelerating worldwide glacial loss in recent years.

The Netherlands has announced plans for a new fund designed to attract leading foreign scientists, according to Education Minister Eppo Bruins. While no specific timeline has been established, the initiative aims for prompt implementation.

Japan's space debris removal company Astroscale is partnering with India's Digantara and Bellatrix Aerospace to enhance technology and services. This collaboration could lead to Astroscale's first Asia-Pacific operations outside Japan within the next one to two years, says company president Eddie Kato.

