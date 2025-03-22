Left Menu

Scientists Race Against Time to Preserve Alpine Glaciers

A summary of recent science news highlights Swiss efforts to partially preserve the Alps' largest glacier amidst inevitable ice loss, a Dutch initiative to fund foreign scientific talent, and a collaboration between Japan's Astroscale and Indian space companies Digantara and Bellatrix Aerospace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Efforts to save the largest glacier in the Alps are underway, with Swiss scientists stating that some preservation might be possible if global warming remains under a two-degree Celsius increase. However, a United Nations report highlights accelerating worldwide glacial loss in recent years.

The Netherlands has announced plans for a new fund designed to attract leading foreign scientists, according to Education Minister Eppo Bruins. While no specific timeline has been established, the initiative aims for prompt implementation.

Japan's space debris removal company Astroscale is partnering with India's Digantara and Bellatrix Aerospace to enhance technology and services. This collaboration could lead to Astroscale's first Asia-Pacific operations outside Japan within the next one to two years, says company president Eddie Kato.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

