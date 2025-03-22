Scientists Race Against Time to Preserve Alpine Glaciers
A summary of recent science news highlights Swiss efforts to partially preserve the Alps' largest glacier amidst inevitable ice loss, a Dutch initiative to fund foreign scientific talent, and a collaboration between Japan's Astroscale and Indian space companies Digantara and Bellatrix Aerospace.
Efforts to save the largest glacier in the Alps are underway, with Swiss scientists stating that some preservation might be possible if global warming remains under a two-degree Celsius increase. However, a United Nations report highlights accelerating worldwide glacial loss in recent years.
The Netherlands has announced plans for a new fund designed to attract leading foreign scientists, according to Education Minister Eppo Bruins. While no specific timeline has been established, the initiative aims for prompt implementation.
Japan's space debris removal company Astroscale is partnering with India's Digantara and Bellatrix Aerospace to enhance technology and services. This collaboration could lead to Astroscale's first Asia-Pacific operations outside Japan within the next one to two years, says company president Eddie Kato.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Warming Alarm: IPCC Chair Warns of Faster-than-Expected Climate Change Impacts
Netherlands Launches Pioneering Poultry Vaccination Pilot to Combat Bird Flu
UPDATE 2-CERAWEEK-US energy secretary says global warming a side effect of modern economy
Glacial Justice: Peruvian Farmer Fights for Accountability in Global Warming
The Netherlands' Bold Military Expansion Plan