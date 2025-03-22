Delhi's Infrastructure Overhaul: Minister Verma's Bold Move

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma initiated rigorous inspections across various constituencies, targeting sanitation and drainage issues to prepare the city for summer and monsoon challenges.

In an effort to improve complaint resolution, he unveiled a new PWD helpline (1908), replacing a cumbersome 10-digit number with an easier-to-remember alternative granted by the central government.

Verma criticized senior officials for staying office-bound, urging them to engage directly with civic issues. He directed immediate sewer cleanings and announced that each constituency will receive advanced sewer cleaning machines before the monsoon season.

