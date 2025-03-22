Left Menu

Delhi's Infrastructure Overhaul: Minister Verma's Bold Move

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma leads a comprehensive review of the city's sanitation, drainage, and infrastructure ahead of monsoon season. Introducing a new helpline for public grievances and urging officials to prioritize on-ground problem-solving, Verma stresses the importance of effective infrastructure modernization in the city.

Updated: 22-03-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma initiated rigorous inspections across various constituencies, targeting sanitation and drainage issues to prepare the city for summer and monsoon challenges.

In an effort to improve complaint resolution, he unveiled a new PWD helpline (1908), replacing a cumbersome 10-digit number with an easier-to-remember alternative granted by the central government.

Verma criticized senior officials for staying office-bound, urging them to engage directly with civic issues. He directed immediate sewer cleanings and announced that each constituency will receive advanced sewer cleaning machines before the monsoon season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

