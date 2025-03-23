Brigadier Madan's Mission: Revamping Border Infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir

In a bid to revitalize key infrastructure, Brigadier Neeraj Madan led a thorough inspection of significant road projects across the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a defence source.

Aided by top officials from the 31 Border Roads Task Force and other construction units, Madan visited strategic roads like the Rajouri-Thanamandi-Surankote and Akhnoor-Poonch routes, extending to the Line of Control (LOC).

Throughout his visit, Brigadier Madan underlined the necessity for high-quality construction and timely project completion, discussions centered on resolving land acquisition, road widening, and forest clearance challenges. These upgrades aim to boost connectivity and economic vitality in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)