Urban Oasis: Rustomjee Group Launches 'Urban Woods' in Dombivli

Rustomjee Group, a leading real estate developer, launched 'Urban Woods' in Dombivli, Mumbai. This new project offers premium 1, 2, and 3 BHK homes in a community-focused setting. The development highlights modern amenities and enhanced connectivity, appealing to both first-time buyers and investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 12:08 IST
In a strategic move catering to evolving consumer demands, Rustomjee Group, also known as Keystone Realtors, unveiled their latest residential venture, 'Urban Woods,' in Dombivli, a burgeoning micro-market within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The new development blends affordable value with aspirational lifestyles, marking a significant milestone in the area's urban landscape.

The ambitious project boasts a Gross Development Value of approximately Rs 1,800 crore, offering prospective homeowners a choice of 1, 2, and 3 BHK units across four new towers. 'Urban Woods' promises a sense of community living, with spaces meticulously designed to ensure tranquility and elevate daily living experiences, all while remaining competitively priced.

Highlighting the thoughtful design, each residence will feature balconies with panoramic views, while the community includes a grand clubhouse. Enhanced connectivity through infrastructure projects like the Taloja Metro Line aims to boost market appreciation, making 'Urban Woods' a smart investment backed by Rustomjee's commitment to quality and timely delivery.

