South Korea Battles Historic Wildfires: A National Crisis
South Korea faces its worst natural fire disaster with wildfires engulfing over 33,000 hectares, killing at least 27 people, and destroying historic sites. Helicopters are battling the blazes, as climate change exacerbates conditions, creating a national emergency with impacts on the nation's cultural heritage.
South Korea is grappling with its largest wildfire disaster as blazes have doubled in size, claiming 27 lives and scorching historic temples. The fires now cover over 33,000 hectares, surpassing the March 2000 record. Authorities are calling it the worst natural fire disaster in the country's history.
Acting President Han Duck-soo described the crisis as critical, with casualties mounting due to unprecedented wildfire spread. The military has intervened, providing aviation fuel to support helicopters essential for firefighting in the nation's mountainous southeast, where fires have been raging for nearly a week.
Climatic conditions, aggravated by climate change, have facilitated the rapid eastward spread of the fires, forcing the protection of UNESCO World Heritage sites. Experts warn of frequent and deadly wildfires globally, as South Korea faces massive devastation, including the destruction of the centuries-old Gounsa Temple.
(With inputs from agencies.)
