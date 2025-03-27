South Korea Battles Historic Wildfires: A National Crisis

South Korea is grappling with its largest wildfire disaster as blazes have doubled in size, claiming 27 lives and scorching historic temples. The fires now cover over 33,000 hectares, surpassing the March 2000 record. Authorities are calling it the worst natural fire disaster in the country's history.

Acting President Han Duck-soo described the crisis as critical, with casualties mounting due to unprecedented wildfire spread. The military has intervened, providing aviation fuel to support helicopters essential for firefighting in the nation's mountainous southeast, where fires have been raging for nearly a week.

Climatic conditions, aggravated by climate change, have facilitated the rapid eastward spread of the fires, forcing the protection of UNESCO World Heritage sites. Experts warn of frequent and deadly wildfires globally, as South Korea faces massive devastation, including the destruction of the centuries-old Gounsa Temple.

