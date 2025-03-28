Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Telangana: Two Lives Lost in Building Collapse

The recovery of two workers' bodies from an under-construction building collapse in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Telangana, concludes a dramatic rescue operation involving NDRF and other agencies. While one worker died during treatment, a case has been filed against the building owner amid allegations of regulatory violations.

Hyderabad | Updated: 28-03-2025 11:48 IST
The aftermath of a building collapse in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana, has ended in tragedy as the second body was recovered early Friday morning, according to police reports.

The incident occurred in Bhadrachalam town on Wednesday afternoon when a six-storey under-construction building came crashing down, trapping two laborers beneath the debris.

Despite rescue efforts from the NDRF, Singareni Collieries, and other agencies, both workers lost their lives. Authorities have filed a case against the building owner, citing charges related to culpable homicide as investigations continue into potential regulatory breaches.

