Earthquake Jolts Bangkok: A Seismic Alert

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck Bangkok, causing buildings to sway. The GFZ geosciences center reported the quake's epicenter in Myanmar at a shallow 10 kilometers depth. No immediate damage or casualties were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook Bangkok on Friday, sending tremors through the city and causing buildings to sway.

The German GFZ center for geosciences reported that the seismic event occurred at midday with its epicenter located in neighboring Myanmar.

Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties following the quake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

