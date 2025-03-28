Earthquake Jolts Bangkok: A Seismic Alert
A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck Bangkok, causing buildings to sway. The GFZ geosciences center reported the quake's epicenter in Myanmar at a shallow 10 kilometers depth. No immediate damage or casualties were reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:15 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
A 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook Bangkok on Friday, sending tremors through the city and causing buildings to sway.
The German GFZ center for geosciences reported that the seismic event occurred at midday with its epicenter located in neighboring Myanmar.
Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties following the quake.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangkok
- Thailand
- earthquake
- Myanmar
- GFZ
- geosciences
- seismic
- damage
- casualties
- magnitude
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Seismic Jolt: Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Oaxaca
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Rattles Seram, Indonesia
Seismic Surprise in Natanz: Earthquake Near Key Nuclear Site Raises Alarms
Seismic Jolt: Powerful 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Panama
Seismic Shock: Powerful Earthquake Hits Off New Zealand Coast