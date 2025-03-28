Panic in Yangon and Bangkok: Central Myanmar Rocked by Powerful Earthquake

On Friday, central Myanmar was hit by a powerful earthquake, causing residents in both Yangon and Bangkok to flee buildings in terror. The seismic event, measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, originated near Mandalay, about 17.2 kilometers from the urban center.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers. A substantial aftershock followed, compounding the initial impact. In Yangon, emergency teams have begun operations to assess the situation and search for casualties, though no official reports of damage have emerged yet.

Visuals circulating on social media from Mandalay depict collapsed structures and extensive street debris, though they remain unconfirmed. Witness accounts from Bangkok describe scenes of chaos, with many fleeing hotels in bathrobes and swimwear as tremors shook the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)