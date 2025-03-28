Left Menu

Panic in Yangon and Bangkok: Central Myanmar Rocked by Powerful Earthquake

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar, causing panic in Yangon and Bangkok. The epicenter was near Mandalay. Authorities in Myanmar are assessing the damage and searching for casualties. Social media images suggest significant destruction, but details remain unverified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:50 IST
Panic in Yangon and Bangkok: Central Myanmar Rocked by Powerful Earthquake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, central Myanmar was hit by a powerful earthquake, causing residents in both Yangon and Bangkok to flee buildings in terror. The seismic event, measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, originated near Mandalay, about 17.2 kilometers from the urban center.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers. A substantial aftershock followed, compounding the initial impact. In Yangon, emergency teams have begun operations to assess the situation and search for casualties, though no official reports of damage have emerged yet.

Visuals circulating on social media from Mandalay depict collapsed structures and extensive street debris, though they remain unconfirmed. Witness accounts from Bangkok describe scenes of chaos, with many fleeing hotels in bathrobes and swimwear as tremors shook the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025