Seismic Sway: Witnessing the Bangkok Tremor

Ajay Mahajan, Indian CEO in Thailand, recounts his experience of a 7.7 magnitude earthquake originating from Myanmar that caused significant damage. Despite Bangkok feeling moderate tremors, the earthquake resulted in numerous fatalities in Myanmar. Mahajan highlights the urgency and communal spirit observed in Bangkok during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

An unexpected tremor from a 7.7 magnitude earthquake originating in Myanmar shook parts of Bangkok, rattling the nerves of many, including Indian CEO Ajay Mahajan. Initially puzzled by the swaying bridge, Mahajan realized the gravity of the situation as he saw cars around him swaying and people evacuating offices.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake, with its epicenter in Mandalay, left at least 144 dead and 730 injured in Myanmar. In Thailand, the quake led to the collapse of an under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok, resulting in three fatalities and several people being trapped beneath the debris.

Patralekha Chatterjee, a journalist in Thailand, shared her own experience of the tremors and emphasized the calm and collective behavior exhibited by the local community. The Thai government quickly issued alerts on the possibility of aftershocks, advising precautionary measures, especially for those residing in high-rise buildings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

