Honoring Nature: Lessons from President Murmu's Childhood
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized environmental conservation during the National Conference on Environment - 2025, citing childhood lessons from her father who sought forgiveness from trees and the Earth when using resources. She urged for a reflection on resource destruction and advocated for an environmentally-sensitive lifestyle.
At the National Conference on Environment - 2025, President Droupadi Murmu shared personal anecdotes underscoring the importance of environmental conservation. Recollecting her upbringing in Odisha, she highlighted her father's practice of reverence towards nature, seeking forgiveness before using wood and tilling land.
Murmu emphasized the need for reflection on the destruction of natural resources, remarking on disappearing landscapes altered for construction. She stirred a crucial dialogue, questioning why humanity destroys elements it cannot recreate.
The President called for adopting an environmentally-conscious lifestyle and urged continuous activism involving broad public participation to ensure environmental protection and enhancement.
