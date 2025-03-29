Left Menu

Honoring Nature: Lessons from President Murmu's Childhood

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized environmental conservation during the National Conference on Environment - 2025, citing childhood lessons from her father who sought forgiveness from trees and the Earth when using resources. She urged for a reflection on resource destruction and advocated for an environmentally-sensitive lifestyle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 15:49 IST
Honoring Nature: Lessons from President Murmu's Childhood
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the National Conference on Environment - 2025, President Droupadi Murmu shared personal anecdotes underscoring the importance of environmental conservation. Recollecting her upbringing in Odisha, she highlighted her father's practice of reverence towards nature, seeking forgiveness before using wood and tilling land.

Murmu emphasized the need for reflection on the destruction of natural resources, remarking on disappearing landscapes altered for construction. She stirred a crucial dialogue, questioning why humanity destroys elements it cannot recreate.

The President called for adopting an environmentally-conscious lifestyle and urged continuous activism involving broad public participation to ensure environmental protection and enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025