Honoring Nature: Lessons from President Murmu's Childhood

At the National Conference on Environment - 2025, President Droupadi Murmu shared personal anecdotes underscoring the importance of environmental conservation. Recollecting her upbringing in Odisha, she highlighted her father's practice of reverence towards nature, seeking forgiveness before using wood and tilling land.

Murmu emphasized the need for reflection on the destruction of natural resources, remarking on disappearing landscapes altered for construction. She stirred a crucial dialogue, questioning why humanity destroys elements it cannot recreate.

The President called for adopting an environmentally-conscious lifestyle and urged continuous activism involving broad public participation to ensure environmental protection and enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)