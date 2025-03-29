Bangalore Metro Scoops Platinum at Green Building Awards

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been honored with a Platinum Rating Award by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) under the 'MRTS Elevated Stations' category. This recognition highlights BMRCL's commitment to sustainable and environment-friendly practices at five key metro stations.

The stations that received this accolade are Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli, Talaghattapura, and Silk Institute. The IGBC awards such honors to infrastructure projects that excel in parameters like energy efficiency, water conservation, sustainable materials, and the use of renewable energy sources.

BMRCL has implemented significant green initiatives that include energy-efficient lighting, advanced HVAC systems, solar energy utilization, and effective water management techniques. This achievement underscores the corporation's broader commitment to integrating green building practices within all its metro projects.

