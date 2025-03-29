Left Menu

Bangalore Metro Scoops Platinum at Green Building Awards

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) earned a prestigious Platinum Rating Award from the Indian Green Building Council, recognizing sustainable practices at five metro stations. The award celebrates efforts in energy efficiency, water conservation, and the use of renewable energy and eco-friendly materials across these stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-03-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 16:42 IST
Bangalore Metro Scoops Platinum at Green Building Awards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been honored with a Platinum Rating Award by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) under the 'MRTS Elevated Stations' category. This recognition highlights BMRCL's commitment to sustainable and environment-friendly practices at five key metro stations.

The stations that received this accolade are Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli, Talaghattapura, and Silk Institute. The IGBC awards such honors to infrastructure projects that excel in parameters like energy efficiency, water conservation, sustainable materials, and the use of renewable energy sources.

BMRCL has implemented significant green initiatives that include energy-efficient lighting, advanced HVAC systems, solar energy utilization, and effective water management techniques. This achievement underscores the corporation's broader commitment to integrating green building practices within all its metro projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

