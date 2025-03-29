Left Menu

Global Ups and Downs: A Weekly World News Summary

This summary highlights significant global events: Guinea's junta pardons Camara, Myanmar earthquake toll rises, a Ukrainian man faces Amsterdam stabbing suspicion, struggles in quake-hit Myanmar, Church abuse scandal unveils, 'Little Myanmars' communities worry, Turkish protests against Erdogan, Sudanese army gains, South Korea-China trade talks, and Berlin's cultural transition.

The world witnessed a series of dramatic events this week, beginning with Guinea's junta leader pardoning former military leader Moussa Dadis Camara, who was sentenced to 20 years for his role in the 2009 stadium massacre, due to health considerations. This decision was announced on state television late Friday night.

In Myanmar, the death toll from a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake soared past 1,000 as foreign rescue teams were finally permitted entry. The quake has been the deadliest natural catastrophe in the nation in decades, exacerbating an already dire situation amid ongoing civil war.

Elsewhere, in Amsterdam, local police revealed that the suspect in a stabbing rampage is a 30-year-old Ukrainian man from Donetsk. On Thursday, he allegedly injured five people in random attacks near Dam Square. These incidents unfold amid widespread concern and turmoil around the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

