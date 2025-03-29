Left Menu

Chaos in Bangkok: The Aftermath of a 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand, with tremors felt strongly in Bangkok. The quake caused over 1,000 deaths in Myanmar and widespread chaos in Thailand, leading to traffic halts and the temporary shutdown of public transit systems.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and reverberated through neighboring Thailand on Friday, sending shockwaves through Bangkok. The tremors caused skyscrapers to sway ominously, bringing traffic to a halt and suspending public transit systems.

The earthquake, which led to more than 1,000 deaths and widespread destruction in Myanmar, had its epicenter at a shallow depth of just 10 kilometers, as reported by Germany's GFZ Centre for Geosciences. In Thailand's capital, the fear was palpable as people fled buildings shaken by the tremors.

The chaos extended beyond physical destruction, affecting daily life with massive traffic snarls and panic among both residents and tourists. Public spaces, typically bustling with activity, remained eerily quiet in the quake's aftermath, as many sought safety in the open for hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

