Eurasian Otter Spotted: A Rare Wildlife Discovery in Maharashtra

The Eurasian otter, a rare and endangered mammal, has been photographed for the first time at Nawegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Gondia and Bhandara districts. This landmark discovery, documented during trap camera surveys, marks the first photographic evidence since the species was last reported in 1978.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:36 IST
The elusive Eurasian otter, a species under threat, has made its photographic debut at the Nawegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve, spanning the districts of Gondia and Bhandara in Maharashtra. Officials confirmed Saturday that the otter was photographed during the latest monitoring phase.

Characterized by its sleek brown fur and robust physique, the Eurasian otter (Lutra lutra) inhabits aquatic environments like lakes, rivers, and coastal areas. The species is regarded as near-threatened on the IUCN Red List and enjoys top-tier protection under the Wildlife Protection Act.

This significant sighting provides the first confirmed photographic evidence of the species in the region, with the most recent prior report being in 1978. Conservation efforts will now concentrate on preserving the otter and its habitat, according to Field Director Jayarame Gowda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

