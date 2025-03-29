Left Menu

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Myanmar Amidst Ongoing Civil Unrest

A severe 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar, dramatically increasing the death toll to 1,644. The disaster complicates already strained rescue efforts due to ongoing civil conflict and infrastructural damage. Neighboring Thailand also experienced the quake's impact, while international aid is pouring in to assist rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The confirmed death toll from a catastrophic 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar has risen sharply to 1,644, as rescue workers continue to discover bodies amidst the wreckage in multiple cities.

The earthquake has wrecked significant parts of Myanmar's infrastructure, further straining rescue efforts complicated by ongoing civil conflict. Neighboring Thailand also experienced tremors, resulting in casualties and damage. International aid is being coordinated to assist the affected regions.

As humanitarian efforts escalate, the pervasive instability due to Myanmar's prolonged civil war hampers relief operations. Despite international assistance being mobilized, the number of casualties and extent of devastation appear to be increasing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

