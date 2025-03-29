Devastating Earthquake Strikes Myanmar Amidst Ongoing Civil Unrest

The confirmed death toll from a catastrophic 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar has risen sharply to 1,644, as rescue workers continue to discover bodies amidst the wreckage in multiple cities.

The earthquake has wrecked significant parts of Myanmar's infrastructure, further straining rescue efforts complicated by ongoing civil conflict. Neighboring Thailand also experienced tremors, resulting in casualties and damage. International aid is being coordinated to assist the affected regions.

As humanitarian efforts escalate, the pervasive instability due to Myanmar's prolonged civil war hampers relief operations. Despite international assistance being mobilized, the number of casualties and extent of devastation appear to be increasing.

(With inputs from agencies.)