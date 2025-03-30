Myanmar's Dual Crisis: Earthquake and Civil Unrest

Myanmar is facing a deepening humanitarian crisis following a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that has resulted in over 1,600 deaths. The disaster, described as the strongest in a century, has severely damaged the nation's infrastructure, affecting bridges, highways, airports, and railways.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' regional director for Asia Pacific, Alexander Matheou, emphasized the compounded nature of this crisis, citing ongoing civil unrest in the Southeast Asian country.

Foreign rescue teams have arrived to assist, while the Red Cross of Myanmar is actively providing first aid and essential supplies. The IFRC has launched an emergency appeal, seeking 100 million CHF to provide vital relief to 100,000 people. However, damaged roads are hindering aid delivery, and central hospitals are overwhelmed with casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)