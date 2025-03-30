Left Menu

PM Modi Catalyzes Chhattisgarh's Progress with Mega Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a series of development initiatives totaling over Rs 33,700 crore in Chhattisgarh, during his post-Lok Sabha elections visit. Key projects include the NLPC Sipat Super Thermal Power Project and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana housing. Modi also introduced a new MEMU train service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 30-03-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 16:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a major milestone on Sunday by laying the foundation stones and inaugurating a slew of development projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore in Chhattisgarh. This event showcased his commitment to bolstering infrastructure and economic growth in the region.

Held at a function in Mohbhattha village in the Bilaspur district, Modi's visit was his first to Chhattisgarh following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister's agenda included inaugurating projects, commencing new works, and unveiling plans vital for the state's progress.

Significant among the projects are the NTPC's Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III in Bilaspur, demonstrating cutting-edge Ultra-Supercritical Technology, and a new MEMU train service. Modi also advanced housing initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin by handing over keys to beneficiaries.

