PM Modi Unveils Massive Rs 33,700 Crore Development Projects in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched numerous development initiatives in Chhattisgarh, valued at over Rs 33,700 crore. Key highlights include power projects, gas pipelines, railway advancements, and educational reforms. Modi emphasized enhancing regional connectivity and holistic development through these expansive projects, marking a significant stride in infrastructure growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 30-03-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 16:53 IST
In a marked push towards regional development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the groundwork for a slew of projects valuing over Rs 33,700 crore across various sectors in Chhattisgarh.

At the event in Bilaspur district's Mohbhattha village, Modi inaugurated projects, including the NTPC's Sipat Super Thermal Power Project and educational initiatives like the PM SHRI Schools.

These projects, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and connectivity, also introduced power transmission advancements and significant railway expansions, setting a significant milestone for Chhattisgarh's economic and social progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

