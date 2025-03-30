PM Modi Unveils Massive Rs 33,700 Crore Development Projects in Chhattisgarh

In a marked push towards regional development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the groundwork for a slew of projects valuing over Rs 33,700 crore across various sectors in Chhattisgarh.

At the event in Bilaspur district's Mohbhattha village, Modi inaugurated projects, including the NTPC's Sipat Super Thermal Power Project and educational initiatives like the PM SHRI Schools.

These projects, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and connectivity, also introduced power transmission advancements and significant railway expansions, setting a significant milestone for Chhattisgarh's economic and social progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)