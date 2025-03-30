Left Menu

Odisha Launches Antyodaya Gruha Jojana: A Landmark in Housing Development

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the Antyodaya Gruha Jojana to provide housing for the state's most vulnerable communities. The scheme targets those excluded from current housing provisions, including those affected by calamities, the disabled, and more, with a target of over 5 lakh houses in three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 17:59 IST
Odisha Launches Antyodaya Gruha Jojana: A Landmark in Housing Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards social welfare, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday unveiled the Antyodaya Gruha Jojana, a housing initiative aimed at uplifting the most vulnerable in society. Launched at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, this flagship scheme promises pucca houses to those previously left out from existing housing plans.

This program, as announced, extends its benefits to victims of natural or man-made calamities, displaced households, persons with disabilities, and beneficiaries under the Forest Rights Act. In a ceremonial gesture, the Chief Minister distributed work orders to 10 of the 60,000 beneficiaries state-wide, marking the dawn of a new era in regional housing development.

Majhi emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring housing for all, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. With a budget of Rs 2,600 crore for this financial year and an aim to construct over 5 lakh houses in three years, the scheme stands as a beacon of hope for Odisha's underserved population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025