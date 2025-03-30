Odisha Launches Antyodaya Gruha Jojana: A Landmark in Housing Development

In a significant move towards social welfare, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday unveiled the Antyodaya Gruha Jojana, a housing initiative aimed at uplifting the most vulnerable in society. Launched at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, this flagship scheme promises pucca houses to those previously left out from existing housing plans.

This program, as announced, extends its benefits to victims of natural or man-made calamities, displaced households, persons with disabilities, and beneficiaries under the Forest Rights Act. In a ceremonial gesture, the Chief Minister distributed work orders to 10 of the 60,000 beneficiaries state-wide, marking the dawn of a new era in regional housing development.

Majhi emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring housing for all, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. With a budget of Rs 2,600 crore for this financial year and an aim to construct over 5 lakh houses in three years, the scheme stands as a beacon of hope for Odisha's underserved population.

(With inputs from agencies.)