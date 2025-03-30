Conserving the Gliders: Protecting the Indian Giant Flying Squirrel

In a significant wildlife monitoring initiative, the Nawegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve in Gondia has reported the presence of approximately 50 Indian giant flying squirrels. This discovery is vital for conservation efforts, as noted by an official statement on Sunday.

Despite the squirrel being classified under 'Least Concern' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), concerns are rising due to habitat loss, environmental degradation, and hunting, factors that are gradually impacting its population, the official further mentioned.

Deputy Director of NNTR, Pawan Jeph, remarked, "Back in February, as part of Phase IV monitoring, our team identified nearly 50 squirrels. Such findings are crucial as they enable us to strategize effective conservation and protection measures for these animals." The Indian giant flying squirrel, belonging to the rodent family, is indigenous to several Asian countries including China, India, and Thailand, he added.

