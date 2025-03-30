Left Menu

India's Eco-Centric Legal Shift: Pioneering a New Environmental Paradigm

Justice PS Narasimha of the Indian Supreme Court announced India's landmark shift from an anthropocentric to an eco-centric legal approach, celebrating the country's pioneering role in international jurisprudence. This approach, discussed at the National Green Tribunal's Environmental Conference, emphasizes the intrinsic value of ecosystems beyond mere human utility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:45 IST
India's Eco-Centric Legal Shift: Pioneering a New Environmental Paradigm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Supreme Court Judge Justice PS Narasimha declared India as the first nation to transition from an anthropocentric approach to an eco-centric one in international jurisprudence. This shift places intrinsic ecosystem value over mere utility to humans, marking a pivotal change in legal perspective.

Speaking at the National Conference on Environment-2025 organized by the National Green Tribunal at Vigyan Bhawan, Justice Narasimha highlighted the importance of collaborative forums in reshaping environmental policies. These conferences help unite stakeholders towards a shared vision for ecosystem restoration.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta acknowledged the grave environmental challenges India faces, emphasizing the government's commitment to sustainable solutions. The conference brought together legal minds, policymakers, and activists to discuss pressing issues like air and water quality and devise collective strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025