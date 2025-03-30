India's Eco-Centric Legal Shift: Pioneering a New Environmental Paradigm

In a significant announcement, Supreme Court Judge Justice PS Narasimha declared India as the first nation to transition from an anthropocentric approach to an eco-centric one in international jurisprudence. This shift places intrinsic ecosystem value over mere utility to humans, marking a pivotal change in legal perspective.

Speaking at the National Conference on Environment-2025 organized by the National Green Tribunal at Vigyan Bhawan, Justice Narasimha highlighted the importance of collaborative forums in reshaping environmental policies. These conferences help unite stakeholders towards a shared vision for ecosystem restoration.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta acknowledged the grave environmental challenges India faces, emphasizing the government's commitment to sustainable solutions. The conference brought together legal minds, policymakers, and activists to discuss pressing issues like air and water quality and devise collective strategies.

