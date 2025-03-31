Tonga Trembles: Massive Earthquake Jolts Pacific Island Nation
A strong 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Tonga, leading to a brief tsunami warning that was later lifted. A follow-up 6.1 magnitude quake hit the same area. There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, but assessments are ongoing. Tonga is located in a tectonically active region.
- Country:
- New Zealand
A powerful earthquake measuring 7.0 in magnitude hit near Tonga early Monday, triggering a temporary tsunami warning. The tremor, followed by a 6.1-magnitude aftershock, was centered northeast of the main island, as reported by the US Geological Survey.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii initially warned of potential hazardous waves, but later indicated that the tsunami threat had receded. The alert was also lifted by Tonga's disaster management office. Visuals broadcast by Tongan media showed residents in Nuku'alofa moving to safer ground as sirens blared following the initial quake at 1:18 am.
Although early reports confirm no casualties, damage assessments are still pending. Notably, Tongan athlete Pita Taufatofua detailed the chaos on social media, describing items toppling from shelves. Tonga, comprising 171 islands along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, was previously impacted by a 2022 tsunami caused by a volcanic eruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery
Global Tensions and Tragic Disasters: A Summary of Current Events
New Zealand Joins Global Effort in Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure
Delta Jet's Close Call: Averted Runway Disaster at LaGuardia
Government's Equal Support for Farmers Amid Natural Disasters