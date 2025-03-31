Left Menu

Tonga Trembles: Massive Earthquake Jolts Pacific Island Nation

A strong 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Tonga, leading to a brief tsunami warning that was later lifted. A follow-up 6.1 magnitude quake hit the same area. There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, but assessments are ongoing. Tonga is located in a tectonically active region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 31-03-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 00:23 IST
Tonga Trembles: Massive Earthquake Jolts Pacific Island Nation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.0 in magnitude hit near Tonga early Monday, triggering a temporary tsunami warning. The tremor, followed by a 6.1-magnitude aftershock, was centered northeast of the main island, as reported by the US Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii initially warned of potential hazardous waves, but later indicated that the tsunami threat had receded. The alert was also lifted by Tonga's disaster management office. Visuals broadcast by Tongan media showed residents in Nuku'alofa moving to safer ground as sirens blared following the initial quake at 1:18 am.

Although early reports confirm no casualties, damage assessments are still pending. Notably, Tongan athlete Pita Taufatofua detailed the chaos on social media, describing items toppling from shelves. Tonga, comprising 171 islands along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, was previously impacted by a 2022 tsunami caused by a volcanic eruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025