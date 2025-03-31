Tonga Trembles: Massive Earthquake Jolts Pacific Island Nation

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.0 in magnitude hit near Tonga early Monday, triggering a temporary tsunami warning. The tremor, followed by a 6.1-magnitude aftershock, was centered northeast of the main island, as reported by the US Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii initially warned of potential hazardous waves, but later indicated that the tsunami threat had receded. The alert was also lifted by Tonga's disaster management office. Visuals broadcast by Tongan media showed residents in Nuku'alofa moving to safer ground as sirens blared following the initial quake at 1:18 am.

Although early reports confirm no casualties, damage assessments are still pending. Notably, Tongan athlete Pita Taufatofua detailed the chaos on social media, describing items toppling from shelves. Tonga, comprising 171 islands along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, was previously impacted by a 2022 tsunami caused by a volcanic eruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)