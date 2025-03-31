Miracle Amidst Ruins: Survivor Found in Myanmar Hotel Rubble

In a dramatic rescue, a woman was found alive in the debris of a collapsed hotel in Mandalay, Myanmar, three days after a catastrophic earthquake decimated the region. Officials reported on Monday that rescue teams pulled the woman from the ruins of the Great Wall Hotel, offering a rare moment of hope amid widespread despair following the disaster.

The 7.7-magnitude quake had its epicenter near Mandalay and also caused severe damage in neighboring Thailand. In Bangkok, an urgent search resumed for 76 individuals trapped beneath a skyscraper under construction. The increasing death toll has reached 2,028 in Myanmar, with fears that it could rise further as rescue operations continue, hampered by infrastructural damage.

International aid is flowing into the stricken areas, with countries like India, China, and the United States pledging resources and personnel. Already grappling with an ongoing civil conflict, the devastation adds to Myanmar's plights, prompting calls for a ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian efforts. Noriko Takagi, the UN's representative in Myanmar, emphasized the urgency of global support to aid the 23,000 estimated survivors in dire need.

(With inputs from agencies.)