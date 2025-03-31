Left Menu

Miracle Rescue Amid Earthquake Devastation in Myanmar

A woman has been rescued from the rubble of a hotel in Myanmar after a massive earthquake killed around 2,000 people. Rescuers in Myanmar and Thailand continue to search for survivors amidst ongoing challenges, including civil unrest and critical infrastructure damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 09:52 IST
Rescue teams have successfully freed a woman from the collapsed Great Wall Hotel in Mandalay, Myanmar, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the devastation caused by a catastrophic earthquake that struck the region. The rescue operation took a grueling 60 hours, involving Chinese, Russian, and local teams.

Meanwhile, in Thailand, emergency crews continue to race against time to locate survivors under the wreckage of a skyscraper construction site in Bangkok. Despite the looming end of the conventional survival window, officials remain optimistic, citing past rescues of trapped individuals even after a week.

The earthquake has exacerbated Myanmar's existing challenges, with civil war-related conflicts impeding relief efforts. International aid, including a $2 million pledge from the United States, has been mobilized, but the situation remains dire as the country grapples with infrastructure damage and ongoing airstrikes from the ruling military.

