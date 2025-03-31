Miracle Rescue Amid Earthquake Devastation in Myanmar
A woman has been rescued from the rubble of a hotel in Myanmar after a massive earthquake killed around 2,000 people. Rescuers in Myanmar and Thailand continue to search for survivors amidst ongoing challenges, including civil unrest and critical infrastructure damage.
Rescue teams have successfully freed a woman from the collapsed Great Wall Hotel in Mandalay, Myanmar, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the devastation caused by a catastrophic earthquake that struck the region. The rescue operation took a grueling 60 hours, involving Chinese, Russian, and local teams.
Meanwhile, in Thailand, emergency crews continue to race against time to locate survivors under the wreckage of a skyscraper construction site in Bangkok. Despite the looming end of the conventional survival window, officials remain optimistic, citing past rescues of trapped individuals even after a week.
The earthquake has exacerbated Myanmar's existing challenges, with civil war-related conflicts impeding relief efforts. International aid, including a $2 million pledge from the United States, has been mobilized, but the situation remains dire as the country grapples with infrastructure damage and ongoing airstrikes from the ruling military.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- Myanmar
- earthquake
- rescue
- devastation
- Mandalay
- Thailand
- survivors
- relief efforts
- crisis
- civil war
