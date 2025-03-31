Tragic Car Accident Claims Lives of Three, Including Panjab University Scholar

A tragic car crash in Mohali district resulted in the death of three individuals, including a PhD scholar from Panjab University, police sources confirmed. The incident took place late Sunday night at the Bhootgarh lightpoint, where the car allegedly hit a divider.

The group of four was traveling from Chandigarh to Kuarli when the fatal accident occurred. Among the deceased were Shubham Jattwal, a PhD student in the forensic science department, and Saurabh Pandey, an alumnus of the human genome department. The third victim, Rubina, also succumbed to her injuries.

Manvendra Singh, another research scholar in the forensic science department, survived the crash but sustained injuries. Authorities reported that the vehicle was extensively damaged by the impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)