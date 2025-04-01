Myanmar Earthquake: Rising Death Toll Sparks Urgent Response
A devastating earthquake in Myanmar has claimed 2,719 lives and injured 4,521 people. The number of missing individuals exceeds 400, as reported by China Central Television. Myanmar's leader, Min Aung Hlaing, warned the death toll could surpass 3,000, prompting urgent attention and relief efforts.
Myanmar is grappling with the aftermath of a catastrophic earthquake that has claimed 2,719 lives. The tremor left 4,521 people injured, while more than 400 remain missing, according to the latest report from China Central Television (CCTV).
In a statement, Myanmar's leader Min Aung Hlaing warned that the death toll could exceed 3,000, igniting concerns over an escalating humanitarian crisis. The disaster has mobilized international response efforts as authorities aim to provide urgent relief to affected areas.
The unfolding situation underscores the challenges faced by disaster management teams in Myanmar and highlights the need for long-term strategies to support recovery and rebuilding in impacted communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Domestic News Highlights: From Weather Disasters to New Policies
New Zealand Joins Global Effort in Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure
Delta Jet's Close Call: Averted Runway Disaster at LaGuardia
Supreme Court Justices Mobilize Relief Efforts in Manipur
Government's Equal Support for Farmers Amid Natural Disasters