Myanmar Earthquake: Rising Death Toll Sparks Urgent Response

Myanmar is grappling with the aftermath of a catastrophic earthquake that has claimed 2,719 lives. The tremor left 4,521 people injured, while more than 400 remain missing, according to the latest report from China Central Television (CCTV).

In a statement, Myanmar's leader Min Aung Hlaing warned that the death toll could exceed 3,000, igniting concerns over an escalating humanitarian crisis. The disaster has mobilized international response efforts as authorities aim to provide urgent relief to affected areas.

The unfolding situation underscores the challenges faced by disaster management teams in Myanmar and highlights the need for long-term strategies to support recovery and rebuilding in impacted communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)