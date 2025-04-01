Left Menu

Torrential Storm Wreaks Havoc on Greek Islands

A severe storm hit the Greek islands of Paros and Mykonos, causing heavy flooding and forcing school closures. Emergency measures were enacted to manage flooded streets and rescue stranded individuals. Authorities also issued warnings for nearby islands in the Cyclades group as the severe weather continued.

A severe storm struck the Greek islands of Paros and Mykonos on Monday, unleashing widespread flooding that led to the closure of schools and restricted traffic to emergency vehicles only.

In Paros, the towns of Parikia and Naousa experienced heavy flooding, with waters sweeping cars and debris past their iconic whitewashed structures. Authorities reported 13 people rescued by firefighters, with no injuries or missing individuals reported.

Mykonos saw less severe flooding, although efforts using excavators were needed to channel the water away from seafront businesses. With continued severe weather alerts issued for the surrounding Cyclades islands, emergency crews were busy clearing roads blocked by debris and assisting stranded motorists.

