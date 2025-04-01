Operation Brahma: The Race Against Time in Quake-hit Myanmar

A massive earthquake in Myanmar has resulted in a devastating 'pancake' collapse of multiple buildings, making rescue operations highly challenging. As of Tuesday, India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has recovered 14 bodies from the debris, with officials continuing to search for signs of life amidst the wreckage.

The NDRF, currently dispersed across 13 buildings as part of the 'Sector D' disaster rescue plan in Mandalay city, remains hopeful despite the overwhelming odds. Mop-up operations continue intensely, as seen in the Turkiye quake of 2023 where a survivor was found 17 days after the disaster.

The complex rescue efforts are further complicated by the nature of the collapse, requiring hours of painstaking work to cut through slabs and clear mounds of rubble. Meanwhile, India's 'Operation Brahma' delivers vital relief to quake victims, with a focus on saving lives and providing essential resources amid ongoing turmoil in the region.

