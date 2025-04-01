Left Menu

Operation Brahma: The Race Against Time in Quake-hit Myanmar

A devastating earthquake in Myanmar caused a 'pancake' collapse of buildings, posing a severe challenge for rescue workers. India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has so far retrieved 14 bodies and continues searching for survivors. The country launched 'Operation Brahma' to provide aid and relief to Myanmar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:32 IST
Operation Brahma: The Race Against Time in Quake-hit Myanmar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive earthquake in Myanmar has resulted in a devastating 'pancake' collapse of multiple buildings, making rescue operations highly challenging. As of Tuesday, India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has recovered 14 bodies from the debris, with officials continuing to search for signs of life amidst the wreckage.

The NDRF, currently dispersed across 13 buildings as part of the 'Sector D' disaster rescue plan in Mandalay city, remains hopeful despite the overwhelming odds. Mop-up operations continue intensely, as seen in the Turkiye quake of 2023 where a survivor was found 17 days after the disaster.

The complex rescue efforts are further complicated by the nature of the collapse, requiring hours of painstaking work to cut through slabs and clear mounds of rubble. Meanwhile, India's 'Operation Brahma' delivers vital relief to quake victims, with a focus on saving lives and providing essential resources amid ongoing turmoil in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025