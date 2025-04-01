Operation Brahma: The Race Against Time in Quake-hit Myanmar
A devastating earthquake in Myanmar caused a 'pancake' collapse of buildings, posing a severe challenge for rescue workers. India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has so far retrieved 14 bodies and continues searching for survivors. The country launched 'Operation Brahma' to provide aid and relief to Myanmar.
- Country:
- India
A massive earthquake in Myanmar has resulted in a devastating 'pancake' collapse of multiple buildings, making rescue operations highly challenging. As of Tuesday, India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has recovered 14 bodies from the debris, with officials continuing to search for signs of life amidst the wreckage.
The NDRF, currently dispersed across 13 buildings as part of the 'Sector D' disaster rescue plan in Mandalay city, remains hopeful despite the overwhelming odds. Mop-up operations continue intensely, as seen in the Turkiye quake of 2023 where a survivor was found 17 days after the disaster.
The complex rescue efforts are further complicated by the nature of the collapse, requiring hours of painstaking work to cut through slabs and clear mounds of rubble. Meanwhile, India's 'Operation Brahma' delivers vital relief to quake victims, with a focus on saving lives and providing essential resources amid ongoing turmoil in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- earthquake
- NDRF
- rescue
- Operation Brahma
- pancake collapse
- Mandalay
- disaster
- relief
- India
ALSO READ
It is our policy to be the first responder: MEA on Operation Brahma.
India Extends Lifeline: 'Operation Brahma' to Aid Quake-Hit Myanmar
India's Operation Brahma: Aid Flow to Quake-Hit Myanmar
Operation Brahma: India's Swift Response to Myanmar's Earthquake Crisis
India's ambassador in Myanmar currently in Nay Pyi Taw to coordinate relief efforts: MEA on Operation Brahma.