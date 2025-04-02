Rescue Efforts Amidst Chaos: Myanmar's Earthquake Crisis

A widespread humanitarian crisis unfolds in Myanmar following a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that has claimed over 2,700 lives. The earthquake compounds existing issues caused by a brutal civil war, disrupting rescue efforts and relief operations.

Rescue workers have managed to save some individuals from the wreckage, but hopes of finding more survivors are dimming. With infrastructure significantly damaged, experts warn that disease outbreaks are likely, exacerbated by the movement of displaced individuals into overcrowded conditions.

International aid is gradually arriving, though progress is slow due to civil unrest and logistical challenges. Despite the military junta's martial stance, calls for humanitarian assistance are growing, emphasizing the need to direct help urgently to the earthquake victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)