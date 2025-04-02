Iceland's Persistent Volcano: Nature's Unyielding Force

A volcano located in southwestern Iceland has erupted yet again, causing lava and smoke to fill the sky on Tuesday. Authorities had earlier evacuated the remaining residents of a nearby fishing village in anticipation.

The eruption began at 9:45 a.m. local time, setting off alarm sirens in the town of Grindavik. Webcams captured images of molten rock moving toward the local community until it subsided by late afternoon. However, the volcano remains active, according to Iceland's Met Office.

Authorities evacuated the town of Grindavik and the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa after detecting a series of early morning earthquakes, suggesting an eruption was forthcoming. Notably, some residents stayed behind despite evacuation orders, a decision criticized by officials for potentially overextending civil defense resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)