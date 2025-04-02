Golden Retrievers Bring Comfort Amidst Rubble in Bangkok Tragedy
As Bangkok grapples with the aftermath of a building collapse triggered by a distant earthquake, rescue dogs offer emotional relief to those waiting for news on missing loved ones. These gentle canine companions provide comfort amid tragedy, playing a vital role in the ongoing rescue operations.
- Country:
- Thailand
In the shadow of disaster, a glimmer of hope emerged as fluffy golden retrievers momentarily lifted spirits in a Bangkok shelter where families awaited news of missing loved ones. The building collapse, linked to a powerful Myanmar earthquake, left many in anguish, but the rescue dogs provided unexpected solace.
The dogs, part of a K9 USAR Thailand mission, have been instrumental not only in rescue operations but also in offering emotional support to relatives of victims. Their presence brought brief moments of happiness, as they offered comfort amid the wreckage of what was once a high-rise building.
Thailand's deputy director of the rescue group highlighted the dual role of these canines, underscoring their impact beyond sniffing out survivors. The emotional support they provide parallels their rescue efforts, echoing their involvement in past global disasters. As the search continues, these dogs stand as beacons of hope amidst hardship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Telangana: Building Collapse Claims Worker’s Life
Devastating Earthquake in Myanmar Causes Building Collapse in Bangkok
Rescue Efforts Underway: Trapped in Thai Building Collapse
Bangkok emergency responder says 7 people rescued, 2 dead after building collapse triggered by earthquake, reports AP.
Myanmar earthquake: Search and rescue efforts continue in race against time