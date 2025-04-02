Golden Retrievers Bring Comfort Amidst Rubble in Bangkok Tragedy

In the shadow of disaster, a glimmer of hope emerged as fluffy golden retrievers momentarily lifted spirits in a Bangkok shelter where families awaited news of missing loved ones. The building collapse, linked to a powerful Myanmar earthquake, left many in anguish, but the rescue dogs provided unexpected solace.

The dogs, part of a K9 USAR Thailand mission, have been instrumental not only in rescue operations but also in offering emotional support to relatives of victims. Their presence brought brief moments of happiness, as they offered comfort amid the wreckage of what was once a high-rise building.

Thailand's deputy director of the rescue group highlighted the dual role of these canines, underscoring their impact beyond sniffing out survivors. The emotional support they provide parallels their rescue efforts, echoing their involvement in past global disasters. As the search continues, these dogs stand as beacons of hope amidst hardship.

