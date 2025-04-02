Introducing the VLF Tennis Milano Edition: Luxury Redefined at an Affordable Price

Kolhapur, April 2, 2025 – VLF India, in collaboration with Velocifero Italy, has unveiled the Limited Edition VLF Tennis Milano scooter. Aimed at urban commuters and lifestyle enthusiasts, this scooter integrates state-of-the-art technology with Italian style, all at an aggressive price point of INR 99,999.

The VLF Tennis Milano Edition, a one-of-a-kind release, will see a limited run of only 200 units, complementing the standard edition introduced in India recently. This launch is a pivotal moment for VLF India as it seeks to revolutionize urban mobility in the nation.

Featuring a 130+ km range, removable battery for easy charging, and a range of tech features like a 5-inch TFT display and Bluetooth connectivity, the Milano Edition promises an advanced and sustainable riding experience. Managing Director Tushar Shelke underscores the scooter's game-changing capabilities, available in select Motohaus showrooms across key Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)