Introducing the VLF Tennis Milano Edition: Luxury Redefined at an Affordable Price

Italian company VLF India collaborates with Velocifero Italy to launch the Limited Edition VLF Tennis Milano Scooter in India, targeting urban commuters and lifestyle enthusiasts. This exclusive scooter boasts innovative features, combining style, technology, and sustainability at INR 99,999. Available in limited quantities, it's a milestone in urban mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolhapur | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:56 IST
Kolhapur, April 2, 2025 – VLF India, in collaboration with Velocifero Italy, has unveiled the Limited Edition VLF Tennis Milano scooter. Aimed at urban commuters and lifestyle enthusiasts, this scooter integrates state-of-the-art technology with Italian style, all at an aggressive price point of INR 99,999.

The VLF Tennis Milano Edition, a one-of-a-kind release, will see a limited run of only 200 units, complementing the standard edition introduced in India recently. This launch is a pivotal moment for VLF India as it seeks to revolutionize urban mobility in the nation.

Featuring a 130+ km range, removable battery for easy charging, and a range of tech features like a 5-inch TFT display and Bluetooth connectivity, the Milano Edition promises an advanced and sustainable riding experience. Managing Director Tushar Shelke underscores the scooter's game-changing capabilities, available in select Motohaus showrooms across key Indian cities.

