Campus Unrest: UoH Students Protest Against Land Development

University of Hyderabad students continue protests against the development of 400-acre land near the campus. The Telangana High Court has ordered a halt to the works. The Union Environment Ministry has requested a report from the state government regarding alleged illegal vegetation clearing by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:06 IST
Students at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) sustained their protests on Wednesday against the state government's initiative to develop a 400-acre land plot adjacent to the university, despite the Telangana High Court's directive to suspend all related works until April 3.

The Union Environment Ministry has demanded an official report from the Telangana government concerning the alleged illegal clearing of vegetation in the biodiversity-sensitive Kancha Gachibowli area. The ministry urged the state's additional chief secretary for forests to pursue legal action as needed.

A student rally was stopped by police, escalating tensions. The student unions have vowed to boycott classes from April 1, while environmental concerns about the land's flora and fauna continue to drive opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

